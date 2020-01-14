UrduPoint.com
Two BS-17 Officers Transferred

Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:33 PM

Two BS-17 officers transferred

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred two officers of BPS-17 and posted them against new assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred two officers of BPS-17 and posted them against new assignments.

In a notification issued by Establishment Department on Tuesday, Shauzeb Abbas (PAS BS-17) under transferred Assistant Commissioner (Serwakai) Tribal District South Waziristan has been retained as Assistant Commissioner, Bannu and Samiullah (PMS-BS-17) Section Officer Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) Department has been posted as Assistant Commissioner (Sarwakai), Tribal District South Waziristan.

