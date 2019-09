Two buffaloes were electrocuted to death, in Zafarwal city near here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Two buffaloes were electrocuted to death, in Zafarwal city near here on Tuesday.

According to police, the buffaloes owned by Waheed and Naseer were passing near an electric pole when they received severe electric shock and died on the spot.