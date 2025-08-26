Open Menu

Two Buildings, Six Crushing Plants Demolished

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Two buildings, six crushing plants demolished

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Mr. Muhammad Arif Khan, the district administration launched a grand anti-encroachment operation in water channels, rivers, and streams within the Timergara subdivision against illegal constructions and crushing plants.

During the drive, two buildings and six crushing plants were completely demolished, restoring the natural flow of waterways.

The operation was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Timergara Zaid Safi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Abdul Aziz, and Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Janbaz Khan.

Heavy machinery was used in Qaziabad, Andheri, and Balambat areas to demolish illegal crushing plants and buildings established within water channels.

Prior to the operation, the Irrigation Department conducted a survey to demarcate the waterways and identify encroachments.

The campaign was carried out with the participation of Tehsil Municipal Administration Balambat, representatives of the Minerals Department, police, and Dir Levies personnel.

Officials stated that the anti-encroachment campaign in water channels would continue without discrimination.

APP/ari-adi

