Two buildings under NAB investigation

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi, has begun investigation over a scam concerning to two apartment buildings in Latifabad and Hussainabad areas of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi, has begun investigation over a scam concerning to two apartment buildings in Latifabad and Hussainabad areas of the city.

The NAB earlier this week sent letters to the offices of the Deputy Commissioner, Inspector General Registration, board of Revenue and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to stop change of ownership and sale or purchase of properties in the two buildings.

One of the buildings is located on plot number 6 in Latifabad unit 10 and the other on City Survey number 336 in Hussainabad.

The NAB had also served call up notices earlier this month to 13 officials of HMC, including 8 officials who have been transferred and a retired official, to appear before the inquiry.

All those of officials had recorded their statements before the NAB inquiry team.

The action has been taken on complaint of Fundamental Rights Commission of Pakistan's Chairman Abdul Jabbar Rehmani.

According to him, the ownership rights of the shops and flats in the 2 apartment buildings were changed unlawfully in connivance with the HMC's officials.