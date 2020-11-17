Two bureaucrats reshuffled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reshuffled two officers of provincial bureaucracy with immediate effect.

Naveed Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Chitral Lower has been asked to report to Establishment Department while Hassan Abid, Secretary II board of Revenue has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Chitral Lower.

It was notified here by KP Establishment Department here on Tuesday.