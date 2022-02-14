UrduPoint.com

Two Bureaucrats Transferred, One Promoted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday transferred two bureaucrats and promoted one

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday transferred two bureaucrats and promoted one.

In two separate notifications issued by KP Establishment Department, the officer of Pakistan Management Services (PMS) Zar Wali has been promoted to BPS-19 on permanent basis.

He will work on probation for a period of one year and his transfer order would later be issued.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rehman (BPS-19) who was awaiting posting has been posted as Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) replacing Ms. Tabussum (BPS-18) who has been posted as Additional Secretary, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department.

