Two burglars held

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested two accused who were trying to escape on foot after committing robbery at mobile shop.

According to details, Gaggu Mandi police didn't disclose identity of the burglars yet for investigation reasons.

The accused were held with the weapon used in the robbery bid after one-hour chase what the security official claimed.

According to SHO, robbers were injured by hitting with police van in attempt of fleeing. He said owner of the affected mobile police shop had identified them.

Police stated to have expanded circle of investigation with more arrest expected after the current round up.