Two Burglars Netted In Capital ,10 Mln Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police’s Lohi Bher Police team carried out a significant operation on Wednesday, arresting two members of an organized burglary gang involved in multiple theft incidents.

A police spokesperson told APP that, the arrested suspects were found in possession of stolen cash, gold jewellery, and other valuables worth approximately Rs 10 million, along with ammunition.

He said the suspects have been identified as Umair Hussain and Muhammad Imran, and a case has been registered against them at Lohi Bher Police Station.

DIG Syed Ali Raza commended the police team for their successful operation and directed that all legal formalities be fulfilled to ensure the suspects are brought to justice.

DIG Raza further stated that Islamabad Police is conducting extensive operations against organized and active criminal gangs to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

