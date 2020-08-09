Two burnt to death as fire erupt in a house

PESHAWAR, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Atleast two persons were burnt to death while four others got burn-injuries as fire erupted in a house in Thandkoi area on Sunday afternoon.

According to a private news channel, a couple and their children suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out in their house, the rescue teams said.

The teams of Police, Rescue 1122, fire brigade and six ambulances vehicles rushed to the site and all injured persons were shifted to nearby hospital, rescue officials said.