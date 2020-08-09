UrduPoint.com
Two Burnt To Death, Four Injured As Building Catches Fire In City

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Two burnt to death, four injured as building catches fire in City

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Atleast two persons died and four others injured when a blaze engulfed a three-story building at Thandi Khoi in the city, police said here Sunday.

Police said six persons caught fire after a blaze engulfed the building in a jiffy, killing two and wounded four others.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

The bodies were retrieved from the rubble and injured were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital.

The Rescue1122 reached to the spot and extinguished the fire. The condition of two victims was stated to be critical.

