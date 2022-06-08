UrduPoint.com

Two Bus Stands Sealed, Three Served Notices

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday here sealed two bus stands for operating illegally while three others were served notices.

Bus stands were operating under well known transportation services Faisal Movers and Daewoo.

Fine of Rs.30,000 was imposed on three of them.

According to Assist Commissioner Jamil Haider Shah, both of the said transportation centers were penalized for lacking adequate facilities for passengers.

