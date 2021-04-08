Two bus stations sealed over violation of Corona SOPs

District administration Peshawar during crackdown against the violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) sealed two bus stations and arrested their managers here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar during crackdown against the violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) sealed two bus stations and arrested their managers here Thursday.

The officers of district administration along with the officers of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) inspected bus stands in respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively sealed two bus stations and arrested their managers. A cash penalty amounting to Rs.

33000 was also imposed on them over violation of the SOPs.

Similarly, 227 commuters' vehicles were also checked in various localities and the owners of 18 vehicles were arrested over not wearing safety masks and a fine to the tone of Rs.149000/- was also imposed on them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed the operators of bus stations and owners for strict adherence to officially announced SOPs, otherwise, stern legal action would be initiated against them.