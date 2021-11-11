UrduPoint.com

Two Butchers Arrested For Operating Illegal Slaughter Houses

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:20 PM

Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Sikandri in collabration with the Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi on Thursday conducted raids on two illegal slaughter houses and arrested two butchers

According to details, the AC city along with Banni police station team raided on two slaughter houses operating illegally in the area of Mohalla Raja Sultan and arrested two butchers on the spot.

The raids were carried out on public complaints while separate cases have been registered against the accused and were handed over to local police for further legal action.

