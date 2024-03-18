Open Menu

Two Butchers Booked Over Weight Irregularities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Two butchers booked over weight irregularities

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) District Officer and Assistant Controller Weight Muhammad Ghazi Khan imposed fine on various chicken supply shops and got registered FIRs against two others over weight irregularities on Monday.

The district officer along with his team conducted visit across the district to check quality and weight of meat shops.

The officer checked 112 chicken supply shops and found irregularities of weight by six shopkeepers. He imposed fine Rs 40,000 on shopkeepers and get registered FIRs against two of them.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ghazi Khan said that no one would be allowed to deceive public through offering them commodities with irregular weight.

He said that not only heavy fine would be imposed on violators but they would be given into custody of police.

APP/kmr/thh

Related Topics

Police Fine Visit Ghazi Weight

Recent Stories

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed ..

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested

41 minutes ago
 FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepe ..

FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties

57 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

59 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

2 hours ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

3 hours ago
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

4 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

5 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

6 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

7 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan