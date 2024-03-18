Two Butchers Booked Over Weight Irregularities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) District Officer and Assistant Controller Weight Muhammad Ghazi Khan imposed fine on various chicken supply shops and got registered FIRs against two others over weight irregularities on Monday.
The district officer along with his team conducted visit across the district to check quality and weight of meat shops.
The officer checked 112 chicken supply shops and found irregularities of weight by six shopkeepers. He imposed fine Rs 40,000 on shopkeepers and get registered FIRs against two of them.
Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ghazi Khan said that no one would be allowed to deceive public through offering them commodities with irregular weight.
He said that not only heavy fine would be imposed on violators but they would be given into custody of police.
APP/kmr/thh
