Two butchers held for selling meat at exorbitant rates

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The district administration Tank on Friday arrested two butchers and sealed their shops for selling meat at exorbitant rates.

According to the administration, among other shopkeepers the two butchers were held during ongoing crackdown against profiteers aimed at extending relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring essential commodities at officially-notified rates.

It says that Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah Khan, along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank, Jamshaid Alam, and District food Controller Aman Khan, visited multiple shops in Tank Bazaar, including bakeries, butchers, grocery stores, poultry vendors, fruit, vegetables, and hotels and checked quality and prices of edible items.

During inspection, several shopkeepers were fined and imposed fines on them for overcharging masses.