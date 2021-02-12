UrduPoint.com
Two Butchers Held, Unhygienic Meat Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

Two butchers held, unhygienic meat recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Livestock team have raided against illegal slaughter houses, caught two butchers and recovered over 15 kg unhygienic meat from their possession.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, a Livestock team raided at Dehli Gate area here on Friday and caught two butchers namely Ramzan alias Guddu and Sajid.

The recovered unhygienic meat was disposed off while case was also got lodged against the butchers at Dehli Gate police station.

The raid was carried out by veterinary doctor Jawad Nazir, Dr Abid Aziz and Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

More Stories From Pakistan

