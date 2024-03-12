Two butchers' shops sealed during ongoing drive against profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The district administration Tank on Tuesday arrested two butchers and sealed their shops during an ongoing crackdown against profiteers.

According to the administration, the action was taken by Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam along with Assistant food Controller Samiullah Jan to ensure implementation of the officially prescribed rates of daily-use commodities in the market for extending relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

The AAC-led inspection team paid a visit to Tank Bazaar and checked prices of various commodities at grocery shops and the butchers’.

During inspection, two butchers were found involved in charging citizens for meat more than the officially notified rates and sealed their shops after arresting them.

AAC said that crackdown against those unethical and unlawful business practices would continue and appealed to people to identify the profiteers in order to pass welfare-oriented measures’ benefits at grass-roots level.

APP/slm