Two bystanders dead, as many injured observing Azadi March at Khanna Bridge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Two bystanders died and as many injured after falling from the Khanna Bridge here, as they were observing the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F)'s rally passing through Islamabad Expressway.

According to sources of Islamabad Police, the dead bodies and injured had been shifted to the hospital.