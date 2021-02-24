UrduPoint.com
Two Candidates Submits Applications To Election Commission Of Pakistan Sindh For Withdrawal From Senate Elections

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:56 PM

Two candidates submits applications to Election Commission of Pakistan Sindh for withdrawal from Senate Elections

Two candidates submitted applications to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh to withdraw from Senate Elections to be held on March 03

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Two candidates submitted applications to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh to withdraw from Senate Elections to be held on March 03.

This was revealed by Regional Election Commissioner Karachi, Nadeem Hyder while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He further said that as many as 35 candidates had submitted their nomination forms against 11 seats for Senate Elections, adding of 35 candidates; two had submitted the application to withdraw from the elections.

Those who withdrew from the contest were Amir Khan and Abdul Qadir Khanzada and both were from MQM Pakistan, Regional Commissioner revealed, confirming that last date for withdrawal from the Senate Elections was February 25 (Friday) and after which, ECP will issue final list of candidates.

After withdrawal of two candidates, 16 were in the run for general seats, while nine candidates were for contest on seats reserved for women, he informed, adding that there were eight candidates were in the run for seats of Technocrats.

