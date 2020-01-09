Two Capital Development Authority officials suspended on corruption charges

(@FahadShabbir)

The management of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended its two officials on charges of corruption and misconduct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The management of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended its two officials on charges of corruption and misconduct.

The officials Security Guard of Estate Management-I, Ehsan Bajwa and Junior Assistant Estate Management-II Fakher Abbas were suspended in accordance with clause 8.05 of CDA Employees Service Regulations 1992, CDA spokesman on Thursday said.

In addition to charges of corruption and misconduct, a complaint regarding these officials was received through Prime Minister Pakistan Citizen's portal. Moreover, Director Estate Management-I, Malik Atta Ullah has been directed to explain the reasons that why a security guard was given charge of dealing Assistant.

He was asked to submit his reply within three days, failing which it will be presumed that officer has nothing to say in his defense.