UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Capital Development Authority Officials Suspended On Corruption Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:34 PM

Two Capital Development Authority officials suspended on corruption charges

The management of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended its two officials on charges of corruption and misconduct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The management of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended its two officials on charges of corruption and misconduct.

The officials Security Guard of Estate Management-I, Ehsan Bajwa and Junior Assistant Estate Management-II Fakher Abbas were suspended in accordance with clause 8.05 of CDA Employees Service Regulations 1992, CDA spokesman on Thursday said.

In addition to charges of corruption and misconduct, a complaint regarding these officials was received through Prime Minister Pakistan Citizen's portal. Moreover, Director Estate Management-I, Malik Atta Ullah has been directed to explain the reasons that why a security guard was given charge of dealing Assistant.

He was asked to submit his reply within three days, failing which it will be presumed that officer has nothing to say in his defense.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

2 hours ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

2 hours ago

US Refusal to Grant Visa to Iran's FM Zarif 'Highl ..

2 minutes ago

For Harry and Meghan, 'financial independence' is ..

2 minutes ago

British MPs set to finally seal Brexit deal

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Warns Against Miscalculations as Gulf Ten ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.