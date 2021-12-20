(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The two colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory were still facing acute shortage of staff due to non-creation of remaining posts of teaching and non-teaching staff despite lapse of even two and half years.

According to an official source, the Planning Commission recommended 34 posts of teaching and 22 non teaching posts for Islamabad Model College for Girls(IMCG) Bhara Kahu and 35 teaching and 30 non teaching posts for Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB (Sihala) in 2017.

The cases of creation of posts of both the colleges were presented in the meeting of the austerity committee (Finance Division) held in May 2019.

The committee decided that initially around 55 percent posts of both the colleges would be created and remaining 45 percent posts of the staff would be sanctioned in the next fiscal year (2019-20).

Consequently, 46 percent posts for IMCB Sihala were reduced and the college got 20 out of 35 teaching posts and 16 out of 30 non-teaching posts.

Similarly, 40 percent posts for IMCG Bhara Kahu were reduced and college was allocated 19 out of 34 posts of teachers and 15 out of 22 posts of non-teaching staff.

The case of creation of the remaining 22 teaching and non-teaching posts of IMCG Bhara Kahu and 29 teaching and non-teaching posts of IMCB Sihala is pending for the two and half years.

A Professor on the condition of anonymity said, "This unnecessary delay in creation of the remaining posts of both the colleges speaks of lack of interest on part of authorities at the helm of affairs because the case has not been pursued effectively and sustainably." He further said that there is an acute shortage of qualified teachers in almost all the FG colleges including these two colleges.

Finance division created posts for IMCG I-8/3 and IMCG I-14/3 in the month of May this year but the budget I.Ds of both the colleges have not been created so far.

The matter of creation of budget I.D takes maximum a couple of days but due to indifferent attitude of authorities, the issue of creation of IDs has been pending for the last over six month.

When contacted, Dr. Rahima Rahman, President of Federal Government College Teachers Association said, "Both the colleges are located in the rural areas of federal capital and suffer shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff posing a big challenge to the attainment of quality education. Despite having required infrastructure, the Bhara Kahu College with 1100 students is running with only five regular teachers.

The FDE should prepare the case of remaining posts of staff and present in the next meeting of the austerity committee, she demanded.

