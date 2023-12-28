Open Menu

Two Car, Bike Lifter Gangs Busted; 11 Motorcycles, Suzuki Carry Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Two car, bike lifter gangs busted; 11 motorcycles, Suzuki carry recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against car and bike lifter gangs managed to bust two gangs and rounded up their seven members besides recovering 11 motorcycles, a Suzuki carry van and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Mandra police conducted a raid and rounded up four bike lifters namely Kamran alias Kami, ringleader, Mudassir, Bashir and Farhan and recovered six stolen motorcycles, and other items.

In another raid, Waris Khan police busted a gang and rounded up three, Saqib, Asif and Asif Akhtar and recovered five stolen motorcycles, a Suzuki Carry van and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, appreciated the performance of police teams and directed them to accelerate operations against car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.

