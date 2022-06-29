UrduPoint.com

Two Car, Bike Lifter Gangs Busted; Eight Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Two car, bike lifter gangs busted; eight arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :In operations against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted two car and bike-lifter gangs and arrested their eight members.

Police also recovered seven stolen cars, 21 motorcycles, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police rounded up eight members of two gangs namely Hamza, Tanveer, Amir, Hassan, Ibrahim, Sharjeel, Babar and Naqash who were wanted in various snatching and car and bike lifting cases.

Police recovered seven stolen cars, 21 motorcycles and other items from their possession.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SDPO New Town and SHO Sadiqabad Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya conducted raids and managed to net the gang members. As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

5 minutes ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

48 minutes ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed b ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

2 hours ago
 The supplementary budget has been approved by the ..

The supplementary budget has been approved by the Balochistan Assembly

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.