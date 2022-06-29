Two car, bike lifter gangs busted; eight arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :In operations against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted two car and bike-lifter gangs and arrested their eight members.

Police also recovered seven stolen cars, 21 motorcycles, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police rounded up eight members of two gangs namely Hamza, Tanveer, Amir, Hassan, Ibrahim, Sharjeel, Babar and Naqash who were wanted in various snatching and car and bike lifting cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SDPO New Town and SHO Sadiqabad Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya conducted raids and managed to net the gang members. As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.