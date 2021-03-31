Two car & bike lifters arrested; Mehran car, 125 motorcycle recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have arrested two car and motorcycle lifers and recovered a Mehran car and Honda 125 motorcycle from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Westrdige and Kahuta police in separate raids rounded up two accused namely Asim Habib and Akram Aqeel, involved in car and bike lifting cases and recovered a Mehran car and 125 Honda motorcycle from their possession.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the car and motorcycle lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Divisional Superintendents of Police (SP) lauded endeavour of police teams for netting the accused.