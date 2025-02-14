Two Car Head-on Collision Kills 5, Injures Several In Jamshoro
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) At least five people lost their lives, while several others including children and women sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two cars on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Friday.
According to Police sources, the accident occurred when two cars coming from opposite directions collided near the Jamshoro bridge and claimed five lives on the spot, private news channels reported.
Rescue teams and emergency services rushed to the scene.
The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving medical treatment. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.
Preliminary findings suggested that reckless driving and wrong-side crossing may have contributed to the head-on collision.
