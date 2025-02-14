Open Menu

Two Car Head-on Collision Kills 5, Injures Several In Jamshoro

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Two car head-on collision kills 5, injures several in Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) At least five people lost their lives, while several others including children and women sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two cars on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Friday.

According to Police sources, the accident occurred when two cars coming from opposite directions collided near the Jamshoro bridge and claimed five lives on the spot, private news channels reported.

Rescue teams and emergency services rushed to the scene.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving medical treatment. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.

Preliminary findings suggested that reckless driving and wrong-side crossing may have contributed to the head-on collision.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

1 hour ago
 NATO launches two new multinational air defence in ..

NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..

8 hours ago
 UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating ..

UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange

8 hours ago
 European Commission sues seven member states for ..

European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..

8 hours ago
 9th Xposure International Photography Festival to ..

9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in ..

9 hours ago
Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024

Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthen ..

Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening trade cooperation

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at W ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS

9 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indon ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairma ..

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at WGS

9 hours ago
 12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns pl ..

12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns place in Guinness World Records

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan