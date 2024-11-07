Two car lifters arrested; six stolen vehicles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Sadiqabad police have arrested two car lifters and recovered six stolen vehicles from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Sadiqabad police arrested two car lifters namely Abu Zar and Alam Zaib involved in stealing vehicles from different areas.

During interrogation the accused confessed to stealing vehicles from different areas, the spokesman said adding that they were members of a gang operating in different cities.

Police recovered six cars from their possession which were stolen from different areas. Efforts are in progress to trace and arrest other gang members, he said.

The spokesman said that in another operation, R.A. Bazar police managed to arrest a dacoit and recovered cash of Rs 41,000, Malaysian Currency worth Rs 13200, stolen ATM cards, and other items from his possession.

The accused Ahsan is a recorded holder criminal in several cases of robbery registered in different districts.