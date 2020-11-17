UrduPoint.com
Two Car Lifters Arrested; Stolen Vehicle Recovered

Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:59 PM

The Golra police arrested two car lifters and recovered a stolen vehicle from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Golra police arrested two car lifters and recovered a stolen vehicle from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

A police team constituted by SP (Saddar �Zone) under the supervision of DSP Sajjad Haider Bukhari including Station House Officer, Golra police station, Shams-Ul-Akber , ASI Noor Muhammad and others arrested the accused, identified as Muhammad Saleem and Atif Mehmood.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General of police (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crimes in the city, the spokesman added.

He said both the top officials had appreciated the performance of team and directed to intensify efforts to curb the car lifting incidents.

