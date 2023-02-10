UrduPoint.com

Two Car-lifters Arrested,vehicle Recovered

Published February 10, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police in an operation on Friday arrested two members of a car-lifting gang including its ringleader.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested car-lifters of 'Shada gang' were identified as Shehzad alias Shada and Fayyaz.

Police also recovered three Mehran cars, four Suzuki pickup vehicles and other items from their possession.

The spokesman informed the special team was constituted under the supervision of SHO Cantt Police Station.

On the directives of SP, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan, police team conducted a raid and managed to arrest the gang members.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in many other crimes, he added.

