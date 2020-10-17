Two car lifters held in Police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two suspected car lifters during an encounter, informed a Police spokesman.

According to details, the teams of Banni Police and Dolphin force were on the way of patrolling when they intercepted car lifters, on seeing the Police party they opened indiscriminate firing on the police.

As a result, in cross firing, two suspected dacoits identified as Niaz and Arshad received bullet injuries and held by Police in injured condition while two others managed to escape from the scene.

Police recovered weapons and two vehicles being used by them.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated immediate reaction of police and Dolphin forces and said police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the outlaws.