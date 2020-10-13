Two car lifters nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Westridge police on Tuesday arrested two car lifters wanted in several auto-theft cases and recovered a stolen car after exchange of fire from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police during their routine patrolling signaled to stop a suspected vehicle at school Road in Allahabad area following which three occupants started firing on the police party.

Police team retaliated and managed to arrest two injured car lifters namely Sagheer Ahmed Shah and Karamat Ali Shah who were later shifted to hospital for medical treatment. An accomplice escaped from the scene.

Mehran car recovered from them was stolen from Sadiqabad area, he added.

On receiving information about the encounter, Superintendent Police, Potohar Syed Ali, SDPO Cantt and SHO Westridge along with another police party reached the spot while Police have started efforts to arrest the absconding criminal.

A case has been registered against the car lifters while further investigations are underway, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi has appreciated performance of Westridge police and directed the police personnel to continue special efforts to completely check activities of car thieves.