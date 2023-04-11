Close
Two Carlifters Killed In Attack On Check Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Two carlifters killed in attack on check post

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday killed two members of the inter-provincial Najeeb car lifter gang when they attacked a police check post in the jurisdiction of Jehangira police station.

The spokesman of district police said that the two car lifters came on two different cars and opened fire at police officials deployed at the Jehangira check post in an attempt to cross the check post, adding that due to the firing of the car lifters, a passerby was killed on the spot.

The police officials gave a befitting response and killed both the car lifters on the spot and recovered two cars, one pistol, various bullets, 22 different number plates, 10 remotes of cars, eight car keys and other devices and tools used in car theft.

The police have taken the bodies and recovered items into custody and started an investigation.

