Two carriages of Allama Iqbal Express derail in Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Two carriages of Allama Iqbal Express derailed after entering in platform number 2 of Kotri railway station in Jamshoro district on Friday.

According to the police, no casualty occurred in the incident.

The Pakistan Railways staff put the bogies on the track in around an hour after which the train resumed its journey.

The track was also subsequently opened for other trains.