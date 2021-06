SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Police on Sunday arrested two cattle lifters and recovered stolen buffaloes from their possession.

A team of Bhalwalpoliceheaded by SHO Samiullah Khan conducted a raid and arrested MuhammadHayyat and Ghulam Murtaza and recovered three stolen buffaloes worth of Rs 800,000 from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.