Two Cattle Thieves Nabbed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Two cattle thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Bhagtanwala police nabbed two cattle thieves and recovered livestock worth Rs 8 millions from their possession.

They were identified as-- Zahid and Munir.

Further investigation was underway.

