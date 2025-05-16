Two cattle thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Bhagtanwala police on Friday nabbed two cattle thieves.

According to a spokesperson,police after launching a crackdown conducted raids and nabbed Shahbaz and Zahid besides recovering of valuables cash worth amounting Rs.8 millions from their possessions.

The arrested cattle thieves were involved in 12 cases regarding cattle theft and were wanted police in this regard.

The thieves were sent behind the bars.