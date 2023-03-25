Two caught for electricity theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons were caught for pilfering electricity directly from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district.

A spokesperson said that Muradpur police conducted a raid in the jurisdiction of Machi Khokhar and caught red-handed Wajid Ali stealing electricity.

Also, the Sambrial police conducted a raid in Nai Abadi area and caught red-handed Muhammad Ikram pilfering electricity directly from the main transmission line.

Police have registered cases and started investigations.