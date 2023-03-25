Two Caught For Electricity Theft
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons were caught for pilfering electricity directly from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district.
A spokesperson said that Muradpur police conducted a raid in the jurisdiction of Machi Khokhar and caught red-handed Wajid Ali stealing electricity.
Also, the Sambrial police conducted a raid in Nai Abadi area and caught red-handed Muhammad Ikram pilfering electricity directly from the main transmission line.
Police have registered cases and started investigations.