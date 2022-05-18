Two caught for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Two persons caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district.

According to the details, on the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, Civil-line and Motra police raided at Muslim Colony, Adwal and caught red handed Usman and Boota while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and throughmeter tampering.

Police have registered cases and started investigations, in this regard.