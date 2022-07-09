Two caught for pilfering electricity

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Two persons caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in Sialkot district.

According to details, on the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, Headmarala and Badiana police raided at Sarooba and Badiana and caught red handed Mazoor Hussain and Imran while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering.

Police have registered cases and started investigation in this regard.