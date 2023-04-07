Close
Two Caught For Pilfering Electricity

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Two caught for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Two people were caught for pilfering electricity from main transmission lines in the district on Friday.

On a report of Sub Division Officer (SDO) Gepco, Neikapura police raided the area of Hamza Ghous and caught red handed Abdul Razzaq and Abdul Hameed from Kashmiri Mohallahwhile pilfering electricity direct from main transmission lines.

Police registered cases and started investigations.

