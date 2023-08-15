Two caught for pilfering electricity

Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity direct from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity direct from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district.

According to details, police raided Barathan-wala and caught red handed Khalid and Muhammad Ali while pilfering electricity direct from the main transmission lines.

Police have registered cases and started investigation in this regard.