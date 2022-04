SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Two people were arrested for power theft through meter tempering in the district on Wednesday.

According to police, Hajipura and Rangpura police raided Bijle Mohallah, Jinnah Stadium Roadand caught red handed Zulfiqar and Noor Muhammed for stealing electricity.

Police registered cases and started investigations.