Two caught over video with weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Local police arrested two accused who shot their video with weapons which went viral on social media.

According to police spokesman, after a crack down weapons were recovered from the accused by Phalora police. The accused Nisar Ali and Naveed were sent behind the bars after registration of cases against them and further investigation was underway.