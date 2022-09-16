UrduPoint.com

Two Caught Red Handed Stealing Electricity In Pharpur

September 16, 2022

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has intensified drive against illegal use of power supply and its teams are frequently conducting raids at different places of the province.

In this regard, the Pesco teams led by SDO Pesco Pharpur sub division Fazal Elahi conducted raids along with police at various places of Pharpur sub division on the directives of XEN Pesco Rural Division Rizwanullah Marwat.

During the surprise visit, the surveillance teams caught two consumers red handed while using direction hooks and recovered about 14 meter long wire from site.

The police registered case against both the consumers on report of the Pesco Pharpur SDO.

The PESCO has requested consumers not to steal electricity because company not only faces huge financial losses but also the whole distribution system gets overloaded and the public has to suffer frequent power breakdowns.

