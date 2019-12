Two persons were caught selling smuggled petrol at Budhla Road, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Two persons were caught selling smuggled petrol at Budhla Road , here on Saturday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shehzad Mehboob raided at a store and recovered petrol smuggled from Iran.

The petrol was being transported to oil agencies and mini-petrol pumps. The accused were fined Rs 110,000. The police also registered a case against them.