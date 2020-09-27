Two CDA officials suspended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Taking stern action against reports of recent encroachments in Chontra Village, Sector E-10, Capital Development Authority (CDA) suspended two of its officers from service.

According to CDA's statement, issued on Sunday, services of Inspector Babar Sohail and Sub-Inspector Bilal Zafar of enforcement directorate were put under suspension on account of their failure to perform their Primary duties for keeping a check on encroachments in the area.

The Human Resource Directorate of CDA has also served show cause notices to both the suspended officials, asking them to explain their position in that regard.

Member Estate CDA accordingly convened a meeting of relevant formations of the Authority to oversee ongoing anti encroachment drive and chalk out a plan to further intensify the action.

During the subject meeting, it was decided that a massive operation will be started against encroachments from Monday in Noorpoor Shahaan and Chontra Village areas.

Following the decision, the concerned formations of CDA and ICT remained busy with demarcation of land in both Noorpoor Shahan and Chontra areas on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other side, the Enforcement Directorate carried out operations against encroachments in Sector G-7 and removed a large number of encroachments including construction material, cement, bricks, welding material and allied items.