Two CEOs Issued Explanation Over Poor Performance

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Two CEOs issued explanation over poor performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti Wednesday issued explanation to Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) District Health Authority of Lodhran and Bahawalpur districts over poor efficiency and sought reply within three days.

A spokesperson for Health Secretariat South Punjab said that Additional Secretary Administration, Tariq Mahmood raided different vaccination centres of both the districts and found medical and paramedics staff missing while others on duty were sleeping.

He informed that the secretary raided at Model Town Vaccination Centre, Bahawalpur, sports Complex Lodhran and RHC Dera Bhakah, Bwp adding that Bhatti took strict notice of unsatisfactory arrangements at the centres.

He quoted Secretary Health as saying that all vaccination centres in South Punjab should improve the arrangements for inoculation.

More Stories From Pakistan

