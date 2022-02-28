Two charged in Quetta video scandal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Session Judge Quetta on Monday charged two people held in video scandal, with harassing woman and running illegal drug business.

Accused Hidayat Khilji and Khalil Khilji were apprehended by local police after an FIR was lodged by a woman against them.

They were accused of harassing women and running illegal drug business. Accused Hidayat Khilji and Khalil Khilji were produced before the court of Additional Session Judge Mohammad Afzal Kakar wherein they were charged with the different crimes, however both of them pleaded not to guilty. Proceeding of the case was prorogued till 5 March.