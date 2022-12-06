Two children among five injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :At least five persons including two women and two children sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred here on Tuesday in Kagawala area on Kohat Road.

According to District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, the accident took place when a Suzuki van rammed in a tri-wheeler.

As a result five persons identified as Suleman 35, Sudais 10, Fatima 8, and two women aged 31 and 35 respectively got injured.

The teams of 1122 reached on the spot and provided timely first aid to the patients.