Two children among four die in building fire incident

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Four people including two children were killed and three others sustained burn injuries on Friday when fire erupted in a four-storey building in Gharibabad area of the city.

According to the local police, fire broke out in shops on the ground floor.

Smoke accumulated in flats on the upper floors of the building. Three, out of four deceased, belonged to same family.

The dead and injured were shifted to Ghulam Muhammada Medical College Hospital and Gambat Hospital.