Two children among four die; three injured in Bela accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :At least four people including two children died and three other sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger coach and a car at Bela area of Lasbela district on Saturday.

According to Levies forces, a Quetta-bound car from Karachi, was hit by a speedy coach coming from the opposite direction, at Jhahu cross area of Bela.

As a result, four people including man, woman and two children died on the spot, while another three were wounded. The bodies of the deceased and the injured were rushed to Bela Civil Hospital through Edhi Ambulance where the treatment of the injured was started.

Edhi Trust Balochistan's In charge Dr Abdul Hakeem Lasi said that the deceased and the injured were residents of Pishin district, Balochistan.